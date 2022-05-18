Searchers recover body of man who fell from canoe into Missouri River

Searchers recovered the body Wednesday morning of a man whose canoe capsized Sunday night in the Missouri River.

The Monarch Fire Protection District found the body at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The body was floating in water about 100 yards from where the canoe capsized, near a low-water dam near Howell Island Conservation Area, Thompson said.

The patrol has not released the man's name.

Based on information from his friends, the man is in his early 30s, from the Ballwin area and is the father of a 4-year-old daughter.

He was on a canoe trip with a friend when the canoe capsized near Howell Island about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. A fishermen saw the men in the water and called 911. His friend made it to shore alive.

The man who died had no life jacket and was last seen clinging to a seat cushion, authorities said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.