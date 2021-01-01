Second disruption in a week occurs at St. Louis jail, officials say

ST. LOUIS — For the second time this week, a downtown St. Louis jail has been disrupted by inmates concerned about unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Friday.

A disruption at the St. Louis City Justice Center on Tucker Boulevard on Friday prompted the transfer of 45 inmates to the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse. The incident comes after a similar disturbance resulted in 56 inmates getting moved to the workhouse after they refused to return to their cells Tuesday.

The City Justice Center is "already overcrowded" and faces difficulties ensuring social distancing for inmates, according to a statement Friday by Lewis Reed, the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

“For the second time in just four days, the inmates at the Justice Center have had to take drastic measures because they feared for their lives due to possible exposure to COVID-19," Reed said. "The inmates created a disruption because they refused to be housed with COVID-19 positive inmates."