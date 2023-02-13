CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A dead man was pulled from a burning home Sunday night in Cahokia Heights. It is the second fatal house fire in that city in less than a week.

Cahokia Heights police Detective Jamal Jackson said Monday that the latest fire was reported just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of St. Leo Drive, near Illinois Highway 157.

Jackson identified the victim as 69-year-old Gary Limestall, a resident of the home on St. Leo.

Police officers who arrived first to the burning home forced open a door but were pushed back by heavy smoke, Jackson said. Firefighters soon found Limestall inside but he was already dead, Jackson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, as is a fire from Feb. 7 that killed two men and injured five others at a home in the 200 block of North 45th Street, off of Grand Street. The men who died in that blaze were Larry Wetzel, 82, and Bob Tierce, 78. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, along with a bystander who tried to help.

A third man who lived at the home was critically injured in the 45th Street fire; Jackson on Monday said the man was still hospitalized.

Investigators from the Cahokia Heights Police Department, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Illinois State Police are still working to find out what cause the fires, Jackson said.

Jackson said, "Every possible angle is being investigated; we will get to the bottom of it."

The two homes that burned are about six miles apart.

"We haven't noticed any connection between the two," Jackson said. "Just seems like more of a tragic event, and the community has to come together."

In May 2021, Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville merged to become Cahokia Heights.