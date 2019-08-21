Subscribe for 99¢
Two bodies found in bed of pick up truck

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Police Department investigate the scene where two bodies were found in the bed of a truck parked along N. Market Street just west of N. 11th Street in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The bodies were discovered by two men who were cutting the grass near the truck and smelled something foul coming coming from it. The bodies were covered by debris and other items in the back of the truck. A local resident says the truck had been parked there for "a couple of days". Police did not give any official statement at the scene. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a woman found shot to death in the bed of a pickup truck last week.

The woman was identified as Toni Washburn, 41, of St. Louis.

Police found Washburn and a man whom they identified Tuesday as Mark Kuhlenberg, 62, of St. Louis, shot to death. 

On Friday, police responded to a suspicious auto call shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

No further details have been released by police. 

Police urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.