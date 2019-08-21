ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a woman found shot to death in the bed of a pickup truck last week.
The woman was identified as Toni Washburn, 41, of St. Louis.
Police found Washburn and a man whom they identified Tuesday as Mark Kuhlenberg, 62, of St. Louis, shot to death.
On Friday, police responded to a suspicious auto call shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Market Street.
No further details have been released by police.
Police urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.