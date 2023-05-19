A man was shot dead Thursday night on Shepley Drive in St. Louis County. It was the second killing on a parking lot along that road in four days.

St. Louis County police said the latest victim was discovered in the 100 block of Shepley Drive about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. His name has not been released.

Officers found him there after gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter picked up the sounds of gunfire. A woman who also was shot but survived. Police said her injuries were non-life threatening.

The man and woman were shot after being approached on a business parking lot, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier this week, a woman died in a triple shooting on the same parking lot in the 100 block of Shepley Drive.

Shepley is west of Riverview Drive and in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.

Cassandra Cole, 34, was fatally shot about 9 p.m. Monday in the same block of Shepley.

Cole died at a hospital. She lived in the 200 block of Glen Garry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

A man and another woman survived the shooting that killed Cole. Investigators said they believe someone fired shots at the three while they were on a parking lot.

