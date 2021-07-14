Second man arrested in death of woman found on railroad tracks in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a second man in connection with the death of a woman who was found on railroad tracks in May.

St. Louis police on Wednesday said detectives plan to seek charges against the 33-year-old man for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man until he is charged.

He is the second suspect in the death of Lynette Lecates, 41. Lecates was found May 23 on tracks in the 5200 block of South 38th Street. She was suffering from injuries to her face and body. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on June 9.

Already charged is Anthony Newberry, of the 4600 block of Idaho Avenue in St. Louis. The St. Louis circuit attorney's office charged Newberry with murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Lecates lived in the 800 block of North Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis. Police did not provide a motive in the killing or explain how Newberry or the second man may have known Lecates.

