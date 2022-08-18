Second man charged in Carondelet double killing

ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man was charged Thursday in a double homicide last week in the city's Carondelet neighborhood stemming from what police said was a dispute over missing drugs.

Ivyon R. Houston, 20, of the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in last week's shooting deaths that happened in the same block of Alaska Avenue.

Police said Marcus Calvin Jr., 19, and Ty’rell Bradley, 21, were shot and killed about 11:45 a.m. Aug. 12.

Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged last weekend with two counts of second-degree murder in the killings.

Houston's charges say he "interacted" with the victims in the drug dispute and invited Watkins to help him. Watkins arrived with a rifle and fought with one of the men, charges said. During the fight, Houston came out of his home and shot both Calvin and Bradley. Charges against Watkins said Watkins also shot them with the rifle.

Houston shot Calvin after Calvin had already fallen down, charges said.

Authorities said Watkins later turned himself in at city police headquarters, acknowledged having an “altercation” with the men and surrendered the rifle to police. He told detectives he shot one of the men “but only after the victim flourished a pistol, which was found at the scene,” charges said.

A judge ordered Houston and Watkins held without bail.