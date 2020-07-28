Second man charged in deadly robbery at apartment complex near Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday in a January double shooting that left one woman dead and wounded another at an apartment complex near Overland.
Dwayne Harris, 33, of the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery, kidnapping, burglary and four counts of armed criminal action.
A judge ordered Dwayne Harris held without bail.
An Affton man, Leron Harris, 48, was charged earlier in the same deadly shooting.
Charges say that on Jan. 27, Leron Harris fatally shot Alesha Brown, 44, of Jennings, and wounded another woman during a robbery at an apartment in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard.
Together, Leron and Dwayne Harris tied up the hands of an unidentified man and took him to the apartment, where they entered armed with guns and took money from an unidentified woman who was shot and wounded. Brown was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.
The apartment complex in unincorporated St. Louis County is west of Overland and east of North Lindbergh Boulevard.
Leron Harris' case is pending in St. Louis Circuit Court. It was not immediately clear if the men are related.
Court documents say Dwayne Harris' criminal history includes convictions of unlawful use of a weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. Court records don't say if Dwayne Harris had retained a lawyer.
