Second man charged in deadly robbery at apartment complex near Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was charged Tuesday in a January double shooting that left one woman dead and wounded another at an apartment complex near Overland.

Dwayne Harris, 33, of the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, robbery, kidnapping, burglary and four counts of armed criminal action.

A judge ordered Dwayne Harris held without bail.

An Affton man, Leron Harris, 48, was charged earlier in the same deadly shooting.

Charges say that on Jan. 27, Leron Harris fatally shot Alesha Brown, 44, of Jennings, and wounded another woman during a robbery at an apartment in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard.