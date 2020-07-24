Second man charged in deadly shootout at St. Louis market in 2018

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday charged a second man in a 2018 shootout on the parking lot of a city supermarket that killed one man and wounded a store cashier.

Kim Williams, 31, of the 300 block of North Fourth Street, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of DaShaun Gage, 28, of St. Louis, on July 5, 2018.

The shooting stemmed from an argument at the Crown Mart (also called the Salama Supermarket) at 1513 North 13th Street, police and charges said.

Store surveillance video showed the driver of the Camry pulling away from a gas station pump while Mason, in the front passenger seat, and Williams, in the back seat, shot at the front door of the store.

Store employees and bystanders returned fire, charges say.