Second man charged in deadly shootout in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a second man in a Baden neighborhood shootout in August that left a man dead.

Randall O. Jackson, 28, of the 6800 block of Primrose Avenue in Pagedale, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Aug. 11 killing of Mark Burton. Burton, 46, was fatally shot in a 5 p.m. shootout in the 8300 block of North Broadway.

The day after the shooting, prosecutors charged Courtlend D. Green, 25, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Charges said Green was seen getting into a car with others and fleeing the scene. A grand jury in October returned an indictment against Green amending the charges to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Courtlend Green

Courtlend Green

Green and Jackson were being held without bail.

