 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second man charged in death of woman found on railroad tracks in South St. Louis
0 comments

Second man charged in death of woman found on railroad tracks in South St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged with murder and multiple felonies

Darris Williams, 33, is charged with murder, robbery, and kidnapping after a woman was assaulted and 'left for dead' on railroad tracks in South St. Louis, police say.

 SLMPD

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a second man in connection with the death of a woman who was found on railroad tracks in May.

Darris Williams, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery. 

Police say Williams and his now co-defendant Anthony Newberry, 27, who also faces the same charges, assaulted a woman multiple times and put her in the trunk of a car after trying to retrieve the woman's debit card and PIN number to get into her account. 

The woman, who authorities identified as Lynette Lecates, 41, ultimately was "left for dead" by Williams and Newberry on railroad tracks on the 5200 block of South 38th Street near the Holly Hills neighborhood until a passerby discovered her on May 23, police say. 

However after being taken to the hospital in critical condition with rib fractures, head trauma, a collarbone fracture and a dialysis port torn out of her chest, she died from her injuries on June 9.

Anthony Newberry

Anthony Newberry of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery in the June death of 41-year-old Lynette Lecates. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police

Lecates lived in the 800 block of North Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Worker shortage won't be fixed quickly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports