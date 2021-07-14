Second man charged in death of woman found on railroad tracks in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a second man in connection with the death of a woman who was found on railroad tracks in May.
Darris Williams, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.
Police say Williams and his now co-defendant Anthony Newberry, 27, who also faces the same charges, assaulted a woman multiple times and put her in the trunk of a car after trying to retrieve the woman's debit card and PIN number to get into her account.
The woman, who authorities identified as Lynette Lecates, 41, ultimately was "left for dead" by Williams and Newberry on railroad tracks on the 5200 block of South 38th Street near the Holly Hills neighborhood until a passerby discovered her on May 23, police say.
However after being taken to the hospital in critical condition with rib fractures, head trauma, a collarbone fracture and a dialysis port torn out of her chest, she died from her injuries on June 9.
Lecates lived in the 800 block of North Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis.
From staff reports
