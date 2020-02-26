Second man charged in dozens of burglaries at rehabbed St. Louis homes

ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man was charged this week with burglarizing dozens of rehabbed homes in St. Louis and stealing hundreds of items including construction materials, furnaces and refrigerators, according to court documents.

Beau Taylor, 27, was charged Tuesday with 56 counts of burglary and stealing in connection to break-ins from September 2018 to December.

Police executed a search warrant at Taylor's home in December and found two guns along with many stolen items, according to charging documents.

Taylor told officers he had been stealing from homes being rehabbed around St. Louis for the last year and lead investigators to many of the homes he broke into, court documents said.

Taylor was not in custody Wednesday. He also has pending charges for burglary, stealing, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Taylor lives in the 6100 block of Alabama Avenue, according to court records. He did not have a defense attorney listed for him in court records Wednesday.

A co-defendant in the string of burglaries, Ricky Lee Manning, 42, was charged Jan. 28 with 70 counts of burglary and stealing, in addition to more than 20 similar counts filed earlier that month.