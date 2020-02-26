Second man charged in dozens of burglaries at rehabbed St. Louis homes

ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man was charged this week with burglarizing dozens of rehabbed homes in St. Louis and stealing hundreds of items including construction materials, furnaces and refrigerators, according to court documents.
Beau Taylor, 27, was charged Tuesday with 56 counts of burglary and stealing in connection to break-ins from September 2018 to December.
Police executed a search warrant at Taylor's home in December and found two guns along with many stolen items, according to charging documents.
Taylor told officers he had been stealing from homes being rehabbed around St. Louis for the last year and lead investigators to many of the homes he broke into, court documents said.
Taylor was not in custody Wednesday. He also has pending charges for burglary, stealing, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.
Taylor lives in the 6100 block of Alabama Avenue, according to court records. He did not have a defense attorney listed for him in court records Wednesday.
A co-defendant in the string of burglaries, Ricky Lee Manning, 42, was charged Jan. 28 with 70 counts of burglary and stealing, in addition to more than 20 similar counts filed earlier that month.
In November, police were able to tie Manning to one of the burglaries after they traced a window stolen from a Tower Grove East home that was sold to a store, according to charging documents.
Officers then carried out a search warrant at Manning’s home and located hundreds of items reported stolen in recent burglaries.
Police took Manning into custody and he admitted that he was behind at least 75 to 100 home burglaries, court documents said.
Manning and Taylor targeted homes that were being rehabbed, mostly in south St. Louis city and county, because they were easy targets, typically empty at night, investigators have said.
In December, police displayed about 800 items recovered from the burglaries to help owners claim their property. The recovered goods included signed baseball memorabilia, a suitcase full of vintage family photos and letters, along with rows of appliances and home improvement materials.
Also among all of the heavy equipment that was stolen: two suitcases filled with old photos, letters and momentos pic.twitter.com/jmdvgypK1y— Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) December 23, 2019
It’s unusual that police would recover so much stolen property, St. Louis police Capt. Ryan Cousins said in December. Burglars typically sell merchandise they steal as quickly as they can, but the suspects kept an inventory of items on hand and had hundreds of items listed for sale online, Cousins said.
Manning also sold many of the items to the Bel-Aire Pawn Shop in St. Louis’ Patch neighborhood, according to court documents.
At least 200 stolen pieces have been returned to their owners, police have said.
Victims seeking to reclaim merchandise can email detectives at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org. They can have pieces returned to them either by producing receipts or police reports filed at the time of the theft.
