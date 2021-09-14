Second man charged in Granite City murder

MADISON COUNTY — A second man has been charged in the August shooting of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City, Madison County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Clyde Leonard, 37, of Houston, Texas, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other felonies. A co-defendant, Mantia Johnson, 34, was charged last month with Nunley's murder.

Leonard and Johnson are being held in the Madison County jail.

Nunley, 30, was killed in a double shooting Aug. 2 in Granite City. He was found injured at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue and died at a hospital. The second victim was shot multiple times but survived.

Police and prosecutors did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

In addition to the murder charges, Leonard is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and obstructing justice, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine's office.

