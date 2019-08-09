ST. LOUIS • Prosecutors charged a second man Friday in a November 2018 killing that followed a dispute on a gas station parking lot.
Terran Z. Tipett, 30, of the 5700 block of Etzel Avenue in St. Louis, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.
Police said Tipett and another man, Jerome Pimpin Jones, 32, of Jennings, fired AK-47 shots from a vehicle that Tipett was driving. Jones was charged in December in the killing.
Tipett and Jones allegedly shot Avion Bobo, 20, of the 8700 block of Jordan Street, in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in north St. Louis.
Police said surveillance video from a gas station nearby showed an argument among Bobo, Tipett, Jones and a fourth man, police said The video shows Tipett and Jones carrying AK-47 rifles.
Bobo was shot and died from his injuries. Court documents say the fourth man involved in the argument ran off and later identified Tipett in a police photo spread.
Neither a booking photo of Tipett nor his bail information was immediately available Friday.
Jones' case is pending in St. Louis Circuit Court.