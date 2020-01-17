Second man charged in St. Louis County killing over stolen lawn equipment

KINLOCH — A Berkeley man was charged with first-degree murder Friday for allegedly participating in the death of a man accused of stealing lawn equipment and whose body was left in a vacant Kinloch home.

Joshua Easley, 36, is accused of aiding Antonio Taylor, 36, in killing a man Taylor believed stole his lawn mower and leaf blower. The victim was identified by authorities as Gary Flemings, 40, of Berkeley.

Taylor was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday.

St. Louis County police said Taylor hired Flemings to do miscellaneous jobs including lawn care, but got angry when he believed the man stole his equipment. A few days later Taylor and Easley are accused of driving Flemings to the vacant house in the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue. Taylor shot him multiple times, according to charging documents.

St. Louis County police found the body Sept. 28.

Both Taylor and Easley were denied bond. Online court records didn't indicate whether either has an attorney to speak on their behalf.