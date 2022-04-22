Second man charged in triple shooting along St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday charged a second man in a triple shooting along the St. Louis riverfront that left one man dead and two people wounded while scores of cruisers congregated nearby.

Curtis Bailey, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, tampering with a witness and failure to report a shooting.

Brandon Howard, 31, was charged last week with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting.

Police confirmed Friday that Bailey was in custody at the City Justice Center and court documents show he is being held without bail.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. April 13 in the 600 block of South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

Police found Fred Moore, 28, shot dead in a car. Two other people, a 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were also shot but survived. The woman arrived at a hospital later, on her own and in a private vehicle. She was critically injured, police said.

The charges that have been filed by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office are associated with two victims: Moore and the man who survived. Police previously told the Post-Dispatch they didn’t know why prosecutors haven't filed charges in the shooting of the woman; a circuit attorney spokeswoman said that part of the case is still being investigated.

Investigators said part of the shooting was caught on a Real Time Crime Center surveillance camera and a probable cause statement indicated officers saw Bailey, 32, on the footage shooting into Moore's car.

Bailey told officers his gunshots struck Moore in between the shoulder and the head, charging documents say.

Police said the surveillance footage then shows Bailey fleeing the scene in a car with another person.

As police neared the shooting scene April 13, they said they saw more than 100 vehicles racing off from the riverfront area. The traffic congestion and nightly gatherings there have irked police.

The intersection of Leonor K. Sullivan and Chouteau is monitored on weekends by officers with the violent crime reduction and cruising enforcement detail.

Last week's killing and the massive traffic that gathered there before the shooting led police to change when cars can access Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. The south end will remain open during the day. But no cars are being allowed on the boulevard after 7 p.m.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.