Second man charged in Wellston Christmas Eve killing after months on the lam

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A second man was charged Friday after 10 months on the lam in a Christmas Eve shooting in Wellston shooting that left one man dead and another paralyzed.

Quintavis Hart, 25, of Little Rock, Arkansas, faces counts of robbery, assault and armed criminal action in addition to the murder charge.

He is accused of working with another man, Cedric Maxwell Jr., to rob two men on Christmas Eve 2021 near Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue. Derrick Brookfield, 58, was killed and another man was paralyzed from the waist down in the shooting.

Charges allege Hart, who went by the nickname "Fish," and Maxwell robbed the victims at gunpoint, taking a ring and cell phone before shooting them both.

Maxwell, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was charged with murder in the case just days after the shooting. Charging documents allege Hart fled to Arkansas after the shooting and evaded police for months before he was arrested on a battery charge in Arkansas last month.

He was in custody Monday in the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas, according to a jail roster.

Hart's bail was set Friday at $1 million, cash only.