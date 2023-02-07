ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County prosecutors charged a second man with murder Tuesday in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Black Jack.

Marcus Thomas, 23, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 60-year-old pizza delivery driver Hershel Perkins.

Charging documents allege Thomas shot Perkins multiple times while Perkins was delivering a pizza in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.

Perkins called 911 to say he'd been shot, police wrote in court documents. He was found dead in a parking lot.

Phone records show Thomas attempted to make several other orders to other pizza chains that night, charging documents say.

Another man, Wayea Hallowanger, 20, was also charged in December with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the death.

Investigators determined that Hallowanger had ordered the pizza to be delivered to a vacant apartment.

After police arrested Hallowanger, he admitted ordering the pizza and being there when it was delivered, court records allege. He later changed the number on the cellphone that was used, police said.

Thomas' bail was set Tuesday at $1 million.