Second man charged with Overland store clerk shooting, robbery

ST. LOUIS — A second man is facing federal charges that accuse him being an accomplice in the shooting of a store clerk and an ATM in December.

Monya Jones, 21, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis March 23 on a robbery and a gun charge, joining James Furlow, 18, who was originally indicted Feb. 9.

Charging documents say on Dec. 26, Jones drove a Kia Sorento that Furlow carjacked that day to a series of crimes, including when Furlow tried to break into an ATM, then shot the machine.

Jones then drove the pair to the Quick Mart, 9725 Lackland Road in Overland, where Furlow shot the clerk in the face during a robbery, the charges say. The men stole a cash register and Furlow handed cash to Jones, the charges say.

Jones admitted driving Furlow to those places, but said he didn't know Furlow was going to rob the store, court documents say.

Furlow was arrested Dec. 30, after another carjacking, charging documents say, and Jones was arrested March 23.

Both are scheduled to plead not guilty to the charges next week. Furlow's lawyer declined to comment. Jones' lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

