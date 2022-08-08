Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood.

Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 shooting in St. Louis.

Pegues, Kevin Payne II, 19, and a teenager were shot about 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Broadway, police said.

Payne was found dead at the scene. Pegues was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. Police said he died Sunday.

Eric W. Wooten, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in Payne's death. Police said surveillance video showed Wooten open fire with a pistol on Payne, Pegues and the teen inside a car.

It was not immediately clear if prosecutors would amend charges against Wooten after Pegues' death.