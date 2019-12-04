ST. LOUIS — A second man has died as the result of a double shooting Nov. 19 in the 2800 block of Stoddard Street.
Police said Wednesday that Christopher Jackson, 30, of the 4100 block of Michigan Street, had succumbed to his injuries.
The first victim, Kenneth O’Kelley, 45, of the 4900 block of Oleatha Avenue, died the day of the shooting.
Cochee Hurn, 44, of St. Louis, was charged the next day with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.