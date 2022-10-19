Second man jailed on murder charges in death of St. Louis County woman

A second man is now in custody in last month's shooting death of a woman in Riverview.

DeSean Pearson, 25, of Dellwood, was held Wednesday in the St. Louis County jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

Pearson was charged Sept. 26 but arrested Monday, police said.

Pearson is the second defendant accused of killing a 49-year-old woman, Toni Stroder. Stroder died after being shot several times in the chest on Sept. 23 in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive in North County.

In addition to second-degree murder, Pearson is charged with stealing, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He lives in the 1700 block of Dowd Drive in Dellwood.

As Pearson and his co-defendant tried to drive away from the home, a man came up to the vehicle and Pearson shot him in the side, police said. The man was seriously injured.

The other defendant is Ramon Lapid, 45, who also faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. An online court record has his first name spelled Ramone, while police list is as Ramon.

Lapid lives in the 9500 block of Abaco Court in Ferguson. Lapid's bail also is set at $500,000.

According to charging documents, the men went to a home on Lilac Drive to steal drugs. Stroder was shot during a robbery.

Court files do not list a defense attorney for either man.