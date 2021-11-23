Second man pleads guilty to St. Louis carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A second man has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a 2020 carjacking.

Antwan Jones pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to charges of carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a federal officer.

Jones admitted stealing a woman's purse at gunpoint on the night of Jan. 15, 2020 as she walked on the sidewalk. His co-defendant, Paul Latham, then used the victim's key fob to find her Mercedes-Benz sedan, which was parked nearby and across the street from St. Louis police headquarters. Latham stole the car and drove away.

Police tracked the woman's phone to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Boismenue Avenue in East St. Louis, where they found it and her purse inside Latham's car, and spotted the stolen Mercedes.

When Xavier Blackburn, a task force officer with the U.S. Marshals, tried to arrest Jones, he struck Blackburn during the struggle, his plea says.

The victim picked Jones out of a lineup and the crime was captured on surveillance cameras, court documents say.

Jones, then 22, was charged in January 2020.