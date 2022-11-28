Second man sentenced in shooting death of man in St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Monday sentenced the second of two men charged with shooting and killing a 40-year-old man in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood in February 2018.

Willie B. Frazier, 30, pleaded guilty to amended charges in the shooting death of Larry Noel, who was killed while in a car parked at a shopping plaza.

Four children younger than 10 were in Noel's car at the time, authorities said. The 9-year-old was injured by broken glass but the other children weren't injured.

Frazier pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of armed criminal action, second-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will receive credit for time served. He's been jailed since the shooting almost four years ago.

Frazier had been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment and five counts of armed criminal action.

His codefendant, 33-year-old Alvin N. Green Jr., was sentenced to an 18-year term in 2020 after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and several other charges. Authorities said Frazier drove Green to the scene and provided him with the gun.

Charging documents say Green walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot of a small strip shopping center at 4308 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and fired several shots into the vehicle.

His lawyer, Julie Clark, said Green said in court at the time of his plea that he did not intend to kill anyone.