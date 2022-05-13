Second of two Pine Lawn day care workers admits abusing child

CLAYTON — A woman who worked at a Pine Lawn day care in 2019 admitted Friday to injuring a child by throwing her across a room at the day care.

Wilma Brown, 30, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in serious injury. Prosecutors' plea agreement with Brown includes a recommended sentence of five years in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 4 before Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer. Brown's lawyer could not be reached.

Brown is the second of two workers at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool, 4111 Cedarwood Avenue, to admit to abusing children there. She was seen on surveillance video throwing the 3-year-old girl across a room into a piece of furniture on Feb. 1, 2019, causing a gash on the girl's head.

The other worker, Ariana Silver, 25, of Hanley Hills, pleaded guilty July 11, 2019, to misdemeanor assault and was given two years of probation. Silver was charged with grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm on Feb. 27, 2019, puncturing her skin, carrying her by the foot and dropping her on a cot.

