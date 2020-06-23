Second of two St. Louis County men sentenced in deadly drug deal in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The second of two St. Louis County men charged in a deadly drug deal last year has been sentenced to prison.

Aaron Walters, 20, received a 5-year prison term in exchange for his guilty plea June 11, court documents say. He pleaded guilty March 4 to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter. Three other counts were dismissed through plea negotiations.

Walters and William Westbrook, 20, were charged last year with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts each of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Derion Hamilton, 26, on Jan. 26, 2019. Hamilton was found dead in the front passenger seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Shepley and Hobkirk drives, in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.

Westbrook was sentenced March 6 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.