Second person charged in fatal shooting inside University City restaurant

UNIVERSITY CITY — A second person has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened last week inside a University City restaurant.

Sherrod McGee, 25, of University City, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the May 28 killing of Levante Falls, 25, inside China King restaurant at 7848 Olive Boulevard.

Tyson Blanks, 26, also of University City, was charged one day after McGee with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Falls' killing.

Prosecutors say Blanks shot Falls in the head inside the restaurant, then McGee reached into Falls' pocket and stole his gun. The gun was recovered during the investigation, charging documents say.

McGee was released on his own recognizance. His next court date is set for Aug. 2.

