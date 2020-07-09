Second person identified in fatal shooting in West End

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the second person who died in a fatal double shooting early Wednesday in the city's West End.

Faith Fetters, 25, was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police on Wednesday had identified the first person as 38-year-old Julius Lewis. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fetters and Lewis both lived in the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue, where the shooting happened.

Police did not release any information about a suspect. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous or are interested in a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).