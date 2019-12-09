ST. LOUIS — A homeless East St. Louis woman could face 15 years in prison after admitting Monday to her role in the 2018 fatal carjacking of a party bus owner in downtown St. Louis.
Jana Stowers, 20, admitted discussing plans for a carjacking on the Metro train to St. Louis, supplying the pepper spray that her co-defendant Curtis Alford, 21, used, and fleeing with Alford after the crime.
Alford pleaded guilty last month in U.S. District Court to the same carjacking charge as Stowers, and admitted stealing a Ford F-150 on June 16, 2018. Alford sprayed two women in the face with pepper spray as they were putting money in a parking meter, threw the driver down and ripped the keys from her before driving off, according to his plea deal.
Mike Arnold, owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, had parked behind the truck and was taking a picture of the crime as Alford drove away. Although Arnold tried to get out of the way, Alford hit him with the truck and dragged his body a short distance, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D'Agrosa said. Alford also hit another person and a fire hydrant, and scattered a group of people before hitting a light pole and junction box, D'Agrosa said.
Stowers is scheduled to be sentenced in April and prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 15 years in prison. Her lawyers could argue for less.
Arnold, 54, of O'Fallon, Missouri, and the other victims were at Taste of Downtown STL at the time. He died in the hospital five days later.
Arnold was a longtime employee of AAA-Auto Club of Missouri who drove his 14-passenger party bus for winery trips and other events on the weekends.