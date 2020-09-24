Second police chief from St. Francois County charged with stealing, tampering with evidence

The officer was informed by Dickey, who was his supervisor at that time, that the woman he had arrested would not be charged with a crime and instructed him not to write or file a police report.

A report was never prepared in this arrest, according to the statement.

When the woman requested that the guns be returned to her, Dickey reportedly refused.

The report states that the logbook with the report number associated with the handguns and controlled substance was covered over with correction tape.

On June 11, a Leadwood police officer reported to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) that the woman had inquired about having her two guns returned to her but that the Glock 19 was missing from the evidence locker.

This officer also indicated that the report number associated with the guns was no longer in the logbook and no police report was ever created nor filed for the arrest of the woman. Based on this information, the MSHP applied for and received a search warrant for the Leadwood Police Department's evidence locker.

On July 23, the search warrant was executed, and Dickey was interviewed.