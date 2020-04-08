Second resident of St. Louis halfway house has coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — A second resident of a halfway house for federal prisoners in St. Louis, Dismas House, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Post-Dispatch has learned.

One resident tested positive last week and was quarantined in a separate room, per the recommendation of health officials. Another tested positive this week, a federal official said. A resident who did not want to be identified said that a third resident has also been placed in quarantine while awaiting test results.

A Bureau of Prisons representative did not immediately return an email seeking comment, and Dismas officials have not returned a call for more information.

Dismas House has a capacity of 129 men and 32 women.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has been creeping through the federal prison system. The Bureau of Prisons on Wednesday said that a total of 253 federal inmates and 85 staff have tested positive nationwide. Eight inmates have died, including five in one prison in Louisiana.

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis