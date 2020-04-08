You are the owner of this article.
Second resident of St. Louis halfway house has coronavirus
Second resident of St. Louis halfway house has coronavirus

Dismas House of St. Louis

An exterior view of the Dismas House of St. Louis, at 5025 Cote Brilliante Avenue, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen,

ST. LOUIS — A second resident of a halfway house for federal prisoners in St. Louis, Dismas House, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Post-Dispatch has learned.

One resident tested positive last week and was quarantined in a separate room, per the recommendation of health officials. Another tested positive this week, a federal official said. A resident who did not want to be identified said that a third resident has also been placed in quarantine while awaiting test results. 

A Bureau of Prisons representative did not immediately return an email seeking comment, and Dismas officials have not returned a call for more information.

Dismas House has a capacity of 129 men and 32 women.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has been creeping through the federal prison system. The Bureau of Prisons on Wednesday said that a total of 253 federal inmates and 85 staff have tested positive nationwide. Eight inmates have died, including five in one prison in Louisiana.

