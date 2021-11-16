Second St. Louis County jail inmate charged with assaulting a guard

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Zahmeen Manuel, 43, with assault on a jail guard. This was the second case involving assault on a St. Louis County jail guard to be issued this month.

Manuel is charged with assault in the first degree. The probable cause statement filed by the Clayton Police Department says that on Oct. 9 he attempted to kill or cause serious physical injury to the guard by wrapping his hand and arms around her neck and saying, "I'm going to break your neck … I'm going to kill you."

Manuel was at the jail after being charged in August with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He was accused in that case of threatening a store manager with a pair of scissors after the manager attempted to stop him from leaving a Dollar General store, 6225 North Hanley Road, without paying for a bag of merchandise.

Another county jail inmate, Carnell Robinson, 19, was charged Friday with first-degree assault after authorities said he attacked a guard sitting at a desk on Nov. 10 and beat her in the face and head. She was admitted to a hospital.

"Detention is essential to our criminal justice process, so our public safety is entirely reliant on the safety of our corrections officers," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "… Assaults on these professionals will not be tolerated and will be aggressively prosecuted."