Second St. Louis man sentenced for gun crimes after deadly 2020 triple shooting

ST. LOUIS — The second of two St. Louis men charged in connection with a 2020 triple shooting that killed a man and wounded two others was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Antonio J. Naylor, 23, who pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a gun stemming from the September 2020 shooting that killed Terrell Scott Sr., 42, and wounded two others.

A codefendant, James Bibby, 25, was sentenced in November to eight years after pleading guilty to a federal charge of illegal gun possession.

Authorities said Naylor was driving a black Kia Forte on Sept. 9, 2020, when Bibby and another passenger exited and fired several rifle shots at Scott and the two others near Martin Luther King Drive and Hodiamont Avenue.

Bibby and Naylor were in a black Kia Forte that fled the shooting scene and later that day rear-ended a box truck, authorities said.

Police found a pistol and two rifles in the car.

Both men have charges pending in St. Louis Circuit Court in the same incident. Bibby is charged with first-degree murder and two other counts; Naylor has charges of illegal gun possession and resisting arrest.

St. Louis' homicide rate in 2020 was the city's highest in at least 50 years. With at least 263 murders that year, St. Louis’ homicide rate hit 87 murders per 100,000 residents, the highest on record since 1970 and highest among large U.S. cities. The upward trend mirrored a more than 30% increase in gun-related homicides nationwide in 2020.

In 2021, the city's homicide rate dropped back to near its average before the pandemic. Through Monday of this year, the city recorded 116 murders compared to 118 at the same time in 2021.