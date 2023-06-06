ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a second teen on Monday in a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead at a home in the city’s Mark Twain neighborhood.

Dasean Barrow, 19, of Overland, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Derrick Johnson Jr., of University City.

Johnson was found May 29 shot in the head and torso on the second floor of a home in the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue. Police said he was playing video games at the time of the shooting.

Other people who were in the basement of the home told police that they heard gunshots then went upstairs and saw Barrow and Marshean Barnett, 19, running out of the house, according to court documents.

A relative of Barnett's was being interviewed by police when Barnett called the relative and said he was at the scene during the shooting, according to a statement filed by police in charging documents. Barnett told the relative he wasn’t the shooter but had helped Barrow leave the scene.

Barnett also said to the relative that the shooting was prompted by a dispute between Johnson and Barrow, court documents said.

Barnett was charged last month with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He and Barrow are being held in the St. Louis jail without bond.