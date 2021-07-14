 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second teen who escaped St. Louis juvenile detention facility is apprehended
0 comments

Second teen who escaped St. Louis juvenile detention facility is apprehended

{{featured_button_text}}
Hogan Street youth detention center

A file photo shows the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, 1839 Hogan Street in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A second teenager who escaped a juvenile detention facility north of downtown was apprehended Tuesday in St. Louis with a gun reported stolen from Pagedale, police said.

The 17-year-old was the second of five boys to be caught after escaping the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center earlier this month by overpowering unarmed staff members, forcing their way out of the building and stealing two staffers' cars.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old remain at large. Police have recovered both stolen cars.

The Hogan Street center is a 30-bed facility that houses boys. It’s one of four secure Division of Youth Services facilities in the state.

A Missouri Department of Social Services spokeswoman said in an email that confidentiality laws prohibited her from providing specifics about the boys who escaped, including what charges they face.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Worker shortage won't be fixed quickly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports