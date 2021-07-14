Second teen who escaped St. Louis juvenile detention facility is apprehended

ST. LOUIS — A second teenager who escaped a juvenile detention facility north of downtown was apprehended Tuesday in St. Louis with a gun reported stolen from Pagedale, police said.
The 17-year-old was the second of five boys to be caught after escaping the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center earlier this month by overpowering unarmed staff members, forcing their way out of the building and stealing two staffers' cars.
Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old remain at large. Police have recovered both stolen cars.
The Hogan Street center is a 30-bed facility that houses boys. It’s one of four secure Division of Youth Services facilities in the state.
A Missouri Department of Social Services spokeswoman said in an email that confidentiality laws prohibited her from providing specifics about the boys who escaped, including what charges they face.
From staff reports
