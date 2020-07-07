Second victim dies in June 13 shooting outside Jeff-Vander-Lou nightclub

ST. LOUIS — A second victim has died after a June 13 shooting outside a nightclub in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

In all, two people have died and four more were injured in the shooting.

Daniel Cameron, 36, of the 9000 block of Tutwiler Avenue in Berkeley, died this week of injuries suffered in the shooting. Willie Jackson III, 36, of the 800 block of Elias Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Boxley, 30, of the 10000 block of Reba Drive in Dellwood, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Jackson's death.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at Bad Habits, a private club in the 3100 block of North Grand.