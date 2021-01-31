Security guard for MetroLink shot and killed at Delmar station

St. Louis police officers and medical examiner's staff investigate the scene where a MetroLink security guard was shot and killed at the Delmar Loop station on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. According to Major Shawn Dace, the guard was shot multiple times after a confronting an individual who was reported to be causing a disturbance. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A male security guard for MetroLink was shot and killed just after 10 a.m. Sunday at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.
St. Louis police Major Shawn Dace said that the security guard was alerted that someone was causing a disturbance. When the guard confronted the individual, the individual pulled out a weapon and shot the guard.
The suspect fled on foot, and officers were searching the area, Dace said.
The guard worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink, according to Dace. It is unknown if the guard also worked as police officer with another agency.
The MetroLink is not operating between the Wellston and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations, MetroLink officials reported.
Initial reports by St. Louis police stated that a male was shot in the face near the station at Delmar Boulevard and Hodiamant Avenue.
Last year, MetroLink took several steps to try to improve security, including having more police officers on trains. In April, Bi-State contracted with G4S Security Solutions to take over security guard operations for Metro. It was reported then that those security officers wouldn't carry firearms.