Security guard for MetroLink shot and killed near Delmar station

ST. LOUIS — A male security guard for MetroLink was shot and killed just after 10 a.m. Sunday near the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.

St. Louis police Major Shawn Dace said that the security guard was alerted that someone was causing a disturbance. When the guard confronted the individual, the individual pulled out a weapon and shot the guard.

The suspect fled on foot, and officers were searching the area, Dace said.

The guard worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink, according to Dace. It is unknown if the guard also worked as police officer with another agency.

The MetroLink is not operating between the Wellston and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations, MetroLink officials reported.

Initial reports by St. Louis police stated that a male was shot in the face near the station at Delmar Boulevard and Hodiamant Avenue.