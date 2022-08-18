Security guard shot man inside Schnucks store in north St. Louis

UPDATED on Friday with additional details

ST. LOUIS — A security guard at Schnucks shot and injured a man inside the grocery store Thursday in north St. Louis, authorities said.

The guard fired shots at the man -- hitting him in the arm -- about 2:30 p.m. at the Schnucks store at 3431 Union Boulevard. The store is in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Before firing his gun, the guard had told the 31-year-old man several times to leave the store. Police said the man refused to leave and instead "began berating" the guard and "making threats." Police didn't elaborate on the man's threats.

The man went outside the store, but then tried to come back in. Police said the guard fired shots because he "feared for his safety and the safety of the customers."

Shot in the arm, the injured man took off. Police found him about a mile away, near Semple and Wabada avenues. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

The guard is 41 years old.

Police labeled the case as trespassing and fourth-degree assault, and both men are considered a suspect, said Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department. Caldwell said on Friday that police were seeking at-large charges against both men, but she said she didn't yet know what charges police are seeking.

The store was closed about two hours after the shooting, the company said in a statement. Schnucks on Thursday had refused to comment on the shooting, only stating the company was cooperating with police and did not want to "hamper their investigation."