Security guard, teenager shot outside hospital in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A security guard and a teenager were shot late Monday night outside South City Hospital.

The female guard was shot in the hand and the 18-year-old man was shot in the mouth about 11:25 p.m. Monday, police said.

Both were conscious after being shot, police said. They were shot outside the hospital in the 3900 block of South Broadway.

Police have not divulged the circumstances that led to the shooting or said if they are seeking any suspect. A spokeswoman for the hospital could not be reached for comment.

Check back for updates.

