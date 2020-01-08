Security guards filling ATM killed man trying to rob them in north St. Louis County

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with name of dead man, and police confirming that two guards fired shots

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two security guards filling an ATM with cash Tuesday fatally shot one of the masked men who tried to rob them on the parking lot of a credit union, police said.

One of the would-be robbers also fired a shot but didn't hit anyone, said St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus.

The dead man is identified as Jordan Pruitt, 19, of the 4800 block of Persimmon Bend Lane in Black Jack. His accomplice got away, police said.

Police say the two armed guards who fired their weapons are cooperating with investigators. Panus would not identify the guards or say whether they were men or women.

Police were called to the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. The two armed security guards were putting money into an ATM when two men wearing ski masks confronted the guards, Panus said. The guards were wearing uniforms that identified them as security guards, Panus said.

One of the guards was slightly injured in the confrontation but not shot, Panus said.