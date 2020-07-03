Selling fireworks from trunk of car gets salesman busted by St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — With backyard fireworks displays booming across the city this year, St. Louis police busted one back-of-the-car fireworks salesman Thursday night.

Officers spotted the man about 8 p.m. selling fireworks from the trunk of his car at Spring Avenue and Delor Street in Dutchtown.

Officers seized the fireworks, which are illegal to sell or fire off in the city. The police then issued the 44-year old man a summons and released him.

St. Louis police told the Post-Dispatch they received more than 1,000 calls complaining about fireworks from June 1 to 29, compared with 239 the year before.

Rob Cima, vice president of the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, also told the newspaper this week that fireworks sales in Missouri are up 200% to 300% compared with last year.