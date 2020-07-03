You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Selling fireworks from trunk of car gets salesman busted by St. Louis police
0 comments

Selling fireworks from trunk of car gets salesman busted by St. Louis police

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

ST. LOUIS — With backyard fireworks displays booming across the city this year, St. Louis police busted one back-of-the-car fireworks salesman Thursday night. 

Officers spotted the man about 8 p.m. selling fireworks from the trunk of his car at Spring Avenue and Delor Street in Dutchtown. 

Officers seized the fireworks, which are illegal to sell or fire off in the city. The police then issued the 44-year old man a summons and released him. 

St. Louis police told the Post-Dispatch they received more than 1,000 calls complaining about fireworks from June 1 to 29, compared with 239 the year before. 

Rob Cima, vice president of the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, also told the newspaper this week that fireworks sales in Missouri are up 200% to 300% compared with last year.

“A lot of people are at home and love fireworks,” Cima said. “They are either going to go to the shows or do it themselves, and the shows have been canceled.”

St. Louis police said residents can call their non-emergency line at 314-231-1212 with detailed information to lodge a fireworks complaint. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports