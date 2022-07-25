Semitrailer starts multi-vehicle crash on I-270 in the Metro East

MADISON COUNTY — Several people were rushed to the hospital Monday after a crash on Interstate 270 involving a semitrailer and at least five other vehicles.

Illinois State Police reported the crash around 4 p.m. on I-270 near milepost 3.

The semitrailer was driving in the westbound lanes of I-270 when it struck the first vehicle. The semitrailer then veered to the left and went through the highway's median cable wires before hitting at least four more vehicles, Illinois State Police stated.

Police said, as of 6 p.m., I-270 eastbound was shut down, and traffic was rerouted onto Route 3. One lane is expected to open.

Police did not confirm the status of any of the victims' injuries.