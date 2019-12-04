The U.S. Senate on a party-line vote of 49-44 on Wednesday confirmed St. Louis lawyer Sarah E. Pitlyk as the city's next federal judge.
Both Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., voted with Senate Republicans to confirm Pitlyk, and praised her experience in statements after the vote.
Pitlyk was working from home for a Chicago-based not-for-profit, the Thomas More Society, on pro-life and religious liberty cases, as well as contract, employment and tax cases.
She graduated summa cum laude from Boston College, then received a master’s degree in philosophy from Georgetown University and a second in applied biomedical ethics from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, where she was a Fulbright Scholar, according to her biography.
She graduated from Yale Law School in 2008, where she founded Yale Law Students for Life.
Pitlyk worked for the Covington & Burling firm in Washington, clerked for Brett Kavanaugh, who was an appeals court judge at the time and now sits on the U.S. Supreme Court, and then for a law firm in the St. Louis area before joining the Thomas More Society.
Pitlyk was rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association for her lack of experience and opposed by pro-choice groups and those concerned by writings that they said showed an opposition to fertility treatments.