ST. LOUIS — The sentencing hearing for John G. Rallo, a co-conspirator of disgraced former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, was postponed Monday until March 5.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber’s order postponing the case follows a sealed motion filed by Rallo lawyer John Rogers Friday seeking the delay — Rallo’s third.

Rallo, 54, pleaded guilty earlier this year to three honest services fraud charges and admitted donating tens of thousands of dollars to Stenger, who promised to award him county business or contracts in return. He also held fundraisers and recruited other donors.

Rallo’s company, Cardinal Creative Consulting, was awarded a “sham” $130,000 marketing contract in 2016. In 2017, Rallo and some business partners were allowed to buy two county-owned industrial parks in Wellston for below their appraised price.

Stenger, a Democrat, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in May to three counts of honest services fraud.

His former chief of staff, Bill Miller, was sentenced to 15 months for one count of the same crime.

Sheila Sweeney, the former CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, received probation and a $20,000 fine for misprision of a felony.

