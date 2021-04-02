Sentencing of second former St. Louis police officer in Luther Hall case pushed back

Undercover officer Luther Hall, left, suffered injuries when fellow St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested him on Sept. 17, 2017. At right is the image of the arrest, by St. Louis American photographer Lawrence Bryant, entered into evidence at trial.
Former St. Louis Police officer Bailey Colletta walks out of federal court in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the arrest and beating of an undercover police officer in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police officer Steven Korte, left, leaves the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse with his attorney John Rogers as Scott Rosenblum, right, lawyer for former officer Christopher Myers, speaks to reporters on Monday, March 29, 2021. Jurors acquitted Korte and Myers on a charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law for the beating of Detective Luther Hall in 2017, but were unable to reach a decision on that charge against former officer Dustin Boone. Jurors were also unable to reach a verdict for a charge of destruction of property against Myers, who was accused of destroying Hall's cellphone. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Former St. Louis police officer Dustin Boone leaves the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse with his family on Monday, March 29, 2021. Jurors acquitted Officer Steven Korte and former officer Christopher Myers on a charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law for the beating of Det. Luther Hall, but were unable to reach a decision on that charge against Boone. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Scott Rosenblum speaks to reporters beside his client, former St. Louis police officer Christopher Myers as they leave the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse on Monday, March 29, 2021. Jurors acquitted Myers on a charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law for the beating of Det. Luther Hall in 2017, but were unable to reach a decision for a charge of destruction of property against Myers, accused of destroying Hall's cell phone. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Three pages of the 11 page federal indictment filed against St. Louis police officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta contains an exchange of some of the text messages the officers sent to each other. 2 of 3
Three pages of the 11 page federal indictment filed against St. Louis police officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta contains an exchange of some of the text messages the officers sent to each other. 1 of 3
Three pages of the 11 page federal indictment filed against St. Louis police officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta contains an exchange of some of the text messages the officers sent to each other. 3 of 3
Luther Hall, after a hole in his lip was repaired by a cosmetic surgeon on Sept. 17, 2017. Photo courtesy of the U.S. attorney's office
A text message from Dustin Boone apologizing to Luther Hall, from court exhibits in the trial of Boone and others. Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's office
ST. LOUIS — The sentencing of a former St. Louis police officer who admitted lying about the beating of an undercover colleague in 2017 was postponed Thursday until after prosecutors announce whether they will retry two other former officers.
Bailey Colletta is the second to request a postponement of her sentence. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry moved the sentencing of Randy Hays from Friday to June 4. Colletta's is now set for June 17.
Jurors on Monday acquitted officer Steven Korte of a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law and a charge of lying to the FBI. They also acquitted former officer Christopher Myers of the deprivation of rights charge but were unable to reach a decision on a charge of destruction of evidence against him. They were also unable to reach a decision on the civil rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.
Hays' lawyer, Greg Smith, told the Post-Dispatch that he requested the postponement until after prosecutors announce whether they will retry Myers and Boone, which he said they will do in a phone conference Monday.
A juror told the Post-Dispatch that the jury was split 6-6 on the charge against Boone and 10-2 in favor of finding Myers guilty of the destruction of evidence charge, which relates to the damage to Det. Luther Hall's cell phone. The juror said he and the others were stymied by the lack of evidence about who was involved in the beating.
During the trial, prosecutors said Hays, Boone, Myers and Korte mistook Hall for a protester on Sept. 17, 2017, downtown and arrested and assaulted him without probable cause. Hall was working undercover, documenting any criminal activity during protests against police violence in the St. Louis area.
Hays told jurors that he struck Hall with his baton, and also claimed that he saw Korte kick Hall in the face. Defense lawyers said he was lying about Korte to win himself a lighter prison sentence and was making claims that were different from those he'd made in his guilty plea. Hays could face up to 10 years in prison but is hoping for less.
