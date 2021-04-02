Sentencing of second former St. Louis police officer in Luther Hall case pushed back

ST. LOUIS — The sentencing of a former St. Louis police officer who admitted lying about the beating of an undercover colleague in 2017 was postponed Thursday until after prosecutors announce whether they will retry two other former officers.

Bailey Colletta is the second to request a postponement of her sentence. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry moved the sentencing of Randy Hays from Friday to June 4. Colletta's is now set for June 17.

Jurors on Monday acquitted officer Steven Korte of a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law and a charge of lying to the FBI. They also acquitted former officer Christopher Myers of the deprivation of rights charge but were unable to reach a decision on a charge of destruction of evidence against him. They were also unable to reach a decision on the civil rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

Hays' lawyer, Greg Smith, told the Post-Dispatch that he requested the postponement until after prosecutors announce whether they will retry Myers and Boone, which he said they will do in a phone conference Monday.