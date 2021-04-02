 Skip to main content
Sentencing of second former St. Louis police officer in Luther Hall case pushed back
The testimony of Detective Luther Hall in the federal trial of one current and two former police officers represents Hall’s first public statements about what happened on Sept. 17, 2017, during a night of protests in St. Louis. Jurors watched a video Hall took on his iPhone while being arrested and suffering injuries.

ST. LOUIS — The sentencing of a former St. Louis police officer who admitted lying about the beating of an undercover colleague in 2017 was postponed Thursday until after prosecutors announce whether they will retry two other former officers.

Bailey Colletta is the second to request a postponement of her sentence. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry moved the sentencing of Randy Hays from Friday to June 4. Colletta's is now set for June 17. 

Jurors on Monday acquitted officer Steven Korte of a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law and a charge of lying to the FBI. They also acquitted former officer Christopher Myers of the deprivation of rights charge but were unable to reach a decision on a charge of destruction of evidence against him. They were also unable to reach a decision on the civil rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

Hays' lawyer, Greg Smith, told the Post-Dispatch that he requested the postponement until after prosecutors announce whether they will retry Myers and Boone, which he said they will do in a phone conference Monday.

A juror told the Post-Dispatch that the jury was split 6-6 on the charge against Boone and 10-2 in favor of finding Myers guilty of the destruction of evidence charge, which relates to the damage to Det. Luther Hall's cell phone.  The juror said he and the others were stymied by the lack of evidence about who was involved in the beating. 

During the trial, prosecutors said Hays, Boone, Myers and Korte mistook Hall for a protester on Sept. 17, 2017, downtown and arrested and assaulted him without probable cause. Hall was working undercover, documenting any criminal activity during protests against police violence in the St. Louis area.   

Colletta pleaded guilty in 2019 and admitted lying to the FBI and a federal grand jury about the assault. Hays pleaded guilty to a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law, and testified in the trial last week.

Hays told jurors that he struck Hall with his baton, and also claimed that he saw Korte kick Hall in the face. Defense lawyers said he was lying about Korte to win himself a lighter prison sentence and was making claims that were different from those he'd made in his guilty plea. Hays could face up to 10 years in prison but is hoping for less.

Colletta could face up to 30 months.

