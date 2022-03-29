Settlement reached in 'debtors' prison' lawsuit against Normandy

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to the settlement of a lawsuit claiming that the city of Normandy targeted the poor and racial minorities, charged them excessive court fines and fees in municipal court and then jailed then when they couldn't pay.

The settlement could affect 23,000 people, the ArchCity Defenders law firm said in a statement announcing the ruling. The Normandy lawsuit is one of seven filed by ArchCity.

“People want to breathe easy when their children and grandchildren walk out the door and drive through places like Normandy," said plaintiff Umi Okoli in ArchCity's statement. "While this has been a long time coming, I’m hopeful that this is an example of change happening in St. Louis.”

The agreement sets up three classes that stand to receive money: those who were arrested or jailed between Sept. 10, 2013, and May 12, 2021, those who paid fines or other costs to the city during that period and those who were the subject of an arrest warrant.

Under the agreement, those who were detained will be paid $7.50 per hour for stays of six to 48 hours and $15 for each hour beyond that.

Those who paid fees or fines will get back up to $60 and those who were subject to arrest warrants will get up to $20. Lawyers estimate that the settlement payouts could total $1.3 million.

An administrator will mail postcards to those affected. More information, including the settlement terms, will soon be available at normandyclassaction.com, ArchCity said.

The 2018 federal lawsuit said police often "illegitimately" stopped drivers for traffic offenses or other minor violations, then jailed them when they couldn't pay the fines.

Normandy officials denied the lawsuit's claims in their response to the lawsuit and in the settlement agreement.

Bill Hellmich, one of their lawyers, declined to comment Tuesday.

Okoli, born Meredith Walker and listed in the lawsuit under that name, was jailed at least 10 times for unpaid traffic tickets and minor municipal violations, the suit said, lost her driver's license and paid at least $15,000 in fees, court costs and bond forfeitures.

