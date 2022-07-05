Seven killed, at least 18 injured by gunfire over holiday weekend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Seven people were killed and at least 18 were injured by gunfire over the Fourth of July weekend in St. Louis.

The shootings were concentrated in north St. Louis and Downtown, and the victims ranged in age from a teenager to a person in their late 40s.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, in the 3500 block of Russell Boulevard in the city's Compton Heights neighborhood, a man who has yet to be identified was found dead inside of a vehicle with a puncture wound in the back of his head.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, two people, a woman and man, both 31, were found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Vandeventer neighborhood in the 1000 block of North Sarah Street. Police have not identified them.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cerre Street Downtown, police say a man, 25, was fatally shot and a woman, 21, was also shot, but police say she is in stable condition. KSDK identified the man as Damion Baker a former star high school football player in St. Louis.

Later Sunday, around 8 p.m. in Dutchtown, in the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue, police found a man, Kelsey Williams, 36, suffering from puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said they arrested a 35-year-old woman in his shooting.

On the Fourth of July, Lamantris Sample, 18, was found shot in the parking lot of a Mobile gas station around 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of St. Louis Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy, Makahyah Griffin, was pronounced dead after being shot inside of a vehicle on the 2800 block of Union Boulevard in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police report at least 89 people have been killed in the city this year. At least 56 children have been injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis region this year, according to a Post-Dispatch tally.

Police ask anyone with information on the fatal shootings to contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

