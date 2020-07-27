Seven people shot in six separate incidents across St. Louis

Seven people were shot in an 11-hour span across St. Louis on Sunday, with homicide detectives requested for two of the shootings, police said.

The gunfire began at 12:42 p.m. in the 3900 block of Keokuk Street, where police said a man was shot in his buttocks and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two hours later, a woman was shot in the face and shoulder at South Broadway and Osceola Street. She was reported conscious and breathing at the scene. Just after 6 p.m., two men were reported shot in the 8500 block of Patridge Avenue. One of the men was shot in the hand; the other was shot in his buttocks, police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., a man was found shot in the 5300 block of Maffitt Avenue. Police said he was in and out of consciousness and homicide detectives were requested to investigate.

At 11:16 p.m., police answered a call at Robin and Switzer avenues and found a man with a gunshot wound who was not conscious or breathing. Homicide detectives were requested again, but no further information was available.

Just two minutes later, police were called the 6100 block of Delmar Avenue. They found a man who had been shot in the back. He had driven to Delmar and Goodfellow after the shooting.

