Several gunshots fired at off-duty officer in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Several gunshots were fired Monday night at an off-duty police officer after he honked his car horn at a group of people who had stopped their vehicles in a street in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis.

The officer, who was driving his personal car, came upon the group about 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue. After honking his horn, the officer heard gunshots behind him, police said. When he stepped out of the car he saw a man about 18 to 20 years old fire additional shots at him.

The officer was not struck and he did not return fire.

Investigators believe the incident is connected to another shooting about the same time along that block. A 32-year-old man was found in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he gave several inconsistent statements to investigators as to what happened.

He was taken to a hospital where he was stable, authorities said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.